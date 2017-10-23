Neymar red card unfair – Emery

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery felt Neymar's red card against Marseille was harsh, insisting the star forward deserved to be protected.

Edinson Cavani rescued a point for PSG, his 93rd-minute free-kick earning a 2-2 draw after Neymar saw red on Sunday.

The Brazil international, who had earlier equalised for the visitors at the Stade Velodrome, picked up two bookings in three minutes in the Le Classique.

But Emery believes the dismissal was harsh on Neymar, who was shown a second yellow card for a bump on Lucas Ocampos.

"We are a little disappointed about the sending off because he was fouled a lot throughout the match," Emery told a news conference.

"I think the referee also needs to think well. We must protect the players.

"The yellow card, I think it's not fair to Neymar. He's a player who wants to play, but if every game he is provoked, [there is] aggression... I think it's a job to protect the important players in both teams."

Luiz Gustavo and Florian Thauvin had put Marseille ahead twice, but Cavani's tremendous late free-kick earned a point for league leaders PSG.

Emery felt a draw was what his team, who are four points clear at the top, deserved.

"The difficult for us is the grass was longer, the match had less rhythm. We wanted more rhythm, more play, but it was difficult," he said.

"They had an opportunity and they scored in the first half. After 2-1 and the sending off, it was difficult for us but the character of the team helped us draw.

"The result is right."