Neymar seeks Santos stay

It was believed that the Blues’ manager Carlo Ancelotti was keen on taking the diminutive forward, who shot to fame following his performances for Brazil during the U17 World Cup in 2009, to Stamford Bridge now that the curtain has fallen on the Brazilian season.

However, Neymar’s agent Wagner Ribeiro has confirmed that his client does not seek a transfer abroad.

“Neymar will not leave before the 2012 Olympics. He wants to stay here and play in the Copa Libertadores 2011," he said.

Chelsea were thought to have tabled bids of up to £25 million for the signature of the talented youngster in the summer, and now it seems any plans the Blues may have to re-open negotiations in the January transfer window will also fail to succeed.

The Brazilian striker has reportedly sought the advice of his national team coach, Mario Menezes, to spurn the advances of an overseas move with the intention of continuing his footballing education at the club he joined as an 11-year-old.

Brazilian legend Pele and current star Robinho, both former Santos players, have also urged Neymar against leaving the club.

Neymar has been in fine form in 2010, finishing second highest goal-scorer in Brazil’s Serie A with 17 strikes, and scoring on his international debut against the USA after just 28 minutes.

