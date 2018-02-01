Neymar should have more respect – Raggi

Monaco defender Andrea Raggi has called on Neymar to show more respect to his fellow players following his handshake stunt against Rennes on Tuesday.

Paris-Saint Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive player following his €222million move from Barcelona in August, caused a stir when he pretended to offer his hand to help up Hamari Traore in the latter stages of the game at Roazhon Park only to pull away at the last minute.

His actions have drawn widespread criticism, with Raggi joining in following Monaco's defeat of Montpellier on Wednesday.

"I saw the gesture he made and I think a champion like Neymar should have a little more respect for the other players," said the 33-year-old.

"For me, it was not a nice gesture."

Neymar has defended his part in the incident, insisting it was merely a "joke".

He said: "Football is a little boring right now. We cannot do anything – everything is controversial.

"I made a joke at the end by offering my hand [to Hamari Traore] and then pulled it away. It will cause controversy, but it is the kind of thing that I do with my friends all the time. Why not with opponents? It was just a joke.

"They were stopping me by fouling me and I was playing football. They provoked me but I also know how to provoke, in my own way, with the ball and with my football style."