Neymar starts on bench for PSG in Trophee des Champions

Neymar has been named among the substitutes for Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions clash against Monaco in Shenzhen.

The Brazil star has not featured for PSG since suffering a broken foot at the end of February.

Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon makes his debut between the posts, while captain Thiago Silva and Argentina winger Angel Di Maria also start despite having been on World Cup duty.

Teenage striker Timothy Weah leads the line for the Ligue 1 champions against Monaco, for whom Leonardo Jardim has selected new recruits Samuel Grandsir, Pele and Jean-Eudes Aholou.

Another recent arrival, Russia star Aleksandr Golovin, is an absentee alongside Radamel Falcao, Djibril Sidibe and Danijel Subasic – all three having featured for Colombia, France and Croatia respectively at the World Cup.