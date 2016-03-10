Neymar is staying at Barcelona - Fernandez

Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez insists Neymar will not be leaving the Spanish and European champions anytime soon.

Neymar has been discussing a new contract with Barca for months but the Brazil international is yet to reach an agreement at Camp Nou, amid reported interest from rivals Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But Fernandez reiterated that the 24-year-old - who has scored 77 goals in 127 appearances and won six trophies since joining Barca in 2013 - is staying put.

"I said it very clearly two months ago, and I will say it again now: Neymar will stay with us," he told Television Espanola.

"There is no problem. He will stay at Barcelona.

"It would worry me if he was not happy but that is not the case. I say it again, he is continuing with Barcelona."