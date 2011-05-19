Neymar: Time right for Chelsea transfer

The 19-year-old Brazilian turned down offers from the Londoners and a number of other top European clubs last year, instead choosing to stay at Santos for another season and develop further in his homeland.

The decision proved wise, with Neymar since enjoying his most impressive club campaign to date and cementing his place as a regular starter for his national side, and the Brazilian wonderkid is likely to be the subject of even greater advances from Europe’s giants this summer.

However, the striker has hinted he is keen to test himself in the Premier League sooner rather than later, with the Brazilian contingent already at Chelsea likely to make Stamford Bridge his preferred destination.

"I was very happy about Chelsea's interest [last summer] because it is a club every player would like to play for, but at that moment the right decision was to stay at Santos," Neymar said in the Daily Telegraph.

"To play in Europe is my dream. I was very proud of Chelsea's interest and I hope to keep playing well so that this proposal can happen again.

"I know about these teams; Chelsea, Manchester [United] - to play for them are the dreams of all players. I know about players in England - [Didier] Drogba, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard - these are very good players.

"I have spoken to Ramires and David Luiz and they say England is a very good country and London is a beautiful place to live."

By Liam Twomey