Neymar is a top player, he doesn't hide - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique leapt to the defence of Neymar, insisting the Barcelona forward is a top player, who never hides.

Neymar had come in for criticism amid Barca's three consecutive defeats earlier in April, having gone five matches without a goal.

But the Brazil captain has now scored in back-to-back La Liga matches following Barca's 6-0 rout of Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

And Luis Enrique was pleased with Neymar's response as Barca stayed top at Camp Nou.

"He's got a lot of personality, he's a top player and he keeps trying to do everything," Luis Enrique said.

"He never hides away. He's always fighting, he'll press our rivals, he can take a penalty even when things are going his way. That's why he is a top player. Other kind of players would try to be less participative into this situation.

"I would like to highlight the fans' attitude, singing 'Neymar, Neymar' when he needs it most. We need them to reinforce our player when things don’t go as we wish."