Neymar will break my record anyway - Kaka

Kaka is on the verge of becoming Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifying, but believes Neymar will just break the record sooner rather than later anyway.

The Orlando City midfielder has been called up for Brazil's upcoming qualifiers due to the injury sustained by Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Kaka currently has 10 goals in World Cup qualifiers and just needs two more to overtake current holders Romario and Zico, who have 11 each.

"It will mean a lot to me," Kaka said. "If I score two goals now and become the all-time scorer of the qualifiers, in a team with so many great players at a high level, it will mean a lot to me.

"I have been aware of this feat since the 2010 qualifiers but didn't know how many I needed.

"Now I know I need two, but then Neymar will come and run away with it anyway."

Despite scoring 46 goals for the national team since his debut in 2010, Neymar has never played in a World Cup qualifier due to Brazil's automatic qualification for hosting the 2014 tournament.

Even if Kaka breaks the record in the games against Chile and Venezuela, Neymar will still have a long way to go before reaching the feat.