Neymar: 'You have to forget the pressure'

Neymar, Dani Alves, Hulk and Willian were on the scoresheet for Brazil on Tuesday as they thrashed Panama 4-0 in a friendly.

The Barcelona star, 22, said featuring at a World Cup was a dream, but is eager to avoid thinking about the pressure on the hosts.

"I love playing football, and I always dreamed to play a World Cup, so from that point this is a dream," Neymar said after the win over Panama.

"You have to forget the pressure from outside and just play football."

Neymar opened the scoring with a delightful free-kick in Goias before his back-heel set up Hulk to make it 3-0 after Alves had struck from range, while Willian completed the scoring.

Hulk said he was pleased with the way Brazil performed, urging them to continue improving ahead of the World Cup opener against Croatia on June 12.

"We are happy, when we can play football, and especially when we play well tactically," he said.

"Now, we need to keep working to improve every game."