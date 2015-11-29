Neymar's evolution has been startling - Dani Alves

Dani Alves has hailed Neymar's evolution as "startling" as the Brazil forward took his total goals for the season to 14 in La Liga after a brace in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Sociedad.

In the absence of Lionel Messi due to injury, Neymar has built a strong on-field relationship with fellow South American striker Luis Suarez, becoming a more dangerous and complete player in the process.

Dani Alves has watched his team-mate's development first-hand at international and domestic level, with the full-back stating his admiration for the 23-year-old.

"His evolution has been startling," he said on Neymar. "He’ll turn into the player he wants to be because he’s got all of the ingredients to do it.

"He’s an amazing player, and if he fits in well with the other great players in the team then everything will work out well for us".

Argentine sensation Messi scored on his first league start since recovering from a two-month knee injury and Dani Alves believes Barca's attacking trio are unrelenting in their greed for goals.

"Between them, they’re always looking to score; the objective is to make sure everyone’s happy," he said.

"The three of them look for goal right until the final whistle and today, all three managed to score. The fans enjoyed it.

"As long as we win, it doesn’t matter who scores or sets up a goal, if we all do our job well we’ll be happy."