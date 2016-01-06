NFF in mourning at Abubakar death

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) head of protocol Ibrahim Abubakar was shot dead on Wednesday, the NFF has confirmed.

Abubakar, 43, was at home when burglars broke in and opened fire.

An NFF statement read: "The Nigeria Football Federation family woke up Wednesday with the sad news of the sudden death of its Head of Protocol, Ibrahim Abubakar.

"Abubakar, 43, was brutally murdered in cold blood by dare-devil armed robbers in his home at Kado Estate near Gwarinpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja."

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi added: "He was full of life when he left the office yesterday; the Federation has lost a dedicated and assiduous staff. This is so painful."

Abubakar is survived by a wife and three sons.