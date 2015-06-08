Nicaragua 1 Suriname 0: Chavarria scores the winner

Nicaragua took a step towards the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with a 1-0 win over Suriname in their first leg on Sunday.

Carlos Chavarria struck a 44th-minute winner for the Central American nation, who hosted the first leg at the Estadio Nacional Dennis Martinez in Managua.

Henry Duarte's side are well-placed to advance, with the second leg to be played in Paramaribo on June 16.

Nicaragua have never reached the World Cup finals, and they have a long way to go even if they advance - with the likes of United States and Mexico not entering until the fourth round.

But Chavarria's goal has at least given them an upper-hand heading to the Surinamese capital, with Nicaragua taking on a team that is ranked one spot above them.