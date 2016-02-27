Nice 0 Bastia 2: Ten-man hosts suffer another setback

Nice missed the opportunity to consolidate third place in the Ligue 1 table after suffering a shock 2-0 loss at home to Bastia.

After a scoreless first half, Nice were reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes when Paul Baysse was controversially sent off for a challenge on Floyd Ayite, with replays showing he clearly got the ball.

Bastia immediately rubbed salt into Nice's wounds, with Sadio Diallo curling the resulting free-kick into the corner of the goal.

Ayite doubled their lead just three minutes later, with Nice now winless in their last four games, while Bastia have won four out of their last five games to move into the top 10 in the table.