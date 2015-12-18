Nice 1 Montpellier 0: Puel's men end winless run
Nice claimed 1-0 home victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Friday, their first win for six matches in all competitions.
Olivier Boscagli became the youngster scorer in Ligue 1 this season as he netted the winner in Nice's 1-0 home victory over Montpellier.
The hosts stay fifth in the table but close to within two points of the top three after a week that had seen them exit the Coupe de la Ligue on penalties at Guingamp.
The visitors, meanwhile, remain 13th after a keenly fought contest was settled by 18-year-old Boscagli's first-half goal, a calm left-footed finish.
It was only Nice's second win from their 13 Ligue 1 games against Montpellier, who suffered defeat for just the second time in their last 10 top-flight outings.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.