Nice sign Balotelli from Liverpool

Mario Balotelli's latest attempt to revitalise his stuttering career has seen the striker leave Liverpool to join Ligue 1 outfit Nice on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old has agreed a contract with Lucien Favre's side that will see him spearhead their Europa League challenge, the club having finished fourth last season.

Balotelli, who is thought to have arrived in France on a free, spent the 2015-16 season with AC Milan but struggled for form before returning to Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp immediately suggested Balotelli would be leaving the club and, on the final day of the transfer window, a move to Nice has materialised.

1 - Mario Balotelli scored just once in 16 PL apps for Liverpool, compared to 20 in 54 for Manchester City. Exit. August 31, 2016

Balotelli on a free is still paying over the odds by Nice.August 31, 2016

"We are very pleased to welcome Mario," said Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere. "We hope that in Nice, in a family atmosphere, he will find the pleasure of the game.

"We know that nothing will be easy but with the desire and hopefully the support of all our fans, we will allow hime to flourish and bring his talent to the team.

"We are still a growing club. Our progress is not done. We will have a good season with our squad in the various competitions that we will have to face."

Balotelli, who scored four goals in 28 appearances for Liverpool, will train on Thursday and before being presented to the media on Friday.