Nick Townsend set to make cup return for Newport

Newport will recall goalkeeper Nick Townsend for the Carabao Cup tie with West Ham at Rodney Parade.

Townsend has been second-choice behind Tom King this season but he was County’s penalty shoot-out hero at Gillingham in the previous round.

Striker Jamille Matt (knee) and midfielder Joss Labadie (hamstring) are both struggling to be fit in time to take on the Premier League visitors.

Midfielder Scot Bennett (quad) is back in contention and Matthew Dolan is available after coming off with fatigue during the weekend win over Crewe.

West Ham summer signing Albian Ajeti is set to make his debut following his £8million move from Basel.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini will ring the changes after his side’s first league win of the season at Watford.

New boy Sebastian Haller, who scored twice in that 3-1 victory, and fellow striker Javier Hernandez are among those likely to be rested.

Goalkeeper Roberto, yet to play since his summer move from Espanyol, Fabian Balbeuna and Carlos Sanchez could all be involved.