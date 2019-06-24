Liverpool and Inter Milan to battle it out for Ligue 1 winger

Liverpool face competition from Inter for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, report L'Equipe.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add to his forward line this summer as the Reds attempt to overhaul Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The German is a big fan of Pepe, who scored 22 goals to help Lille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 last term.

However, Inter are also keen on the Ivory Coast international, with new boss Antonio Conte hoping to get a deal over the line.

And according to L'Equipe, the Serie A side have submitted a huge £80m offer for the winger.

That puts Inter at the front of the queue to sign the 24-year-old, who is currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

