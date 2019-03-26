Tottenham and Arsenal could lock horns for in-demand Ajax star

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could fight for the signature of Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, according to The Sun.

Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of his fellow Argentine, who has starred in the Dutch side's progression to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tagliafico has scored three goals in Europe's premier competition this term, while his three assists in the Eredivisie have helped Ajax remain in touch with league leaders PSV.

The former Independiente defender has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona in recent weeks, but Tottenham have now joined the race for the £15m man.

Tagliafico brushed off the rumours while on international duty with Argentina last week, but he may find a move to the Premier League too hard to turn down.

"It’s great that they talk about me, because that means things are going well," he said on Friday. "But I only focus on the present."

Tottenham and Arsenal currently occupy third and fourth place respectively as both clubs target Champions League qualification.

FEATURE Wake up, UEFA; wake up, football – it's time to finally start hitting the racists where it hurts