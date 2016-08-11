No Bolasie deal before the weekend - Pardew

Yannick Bolasie will not be leaving Crystal Palace before Saturday's Premier League opener against West Brom, according to Alan Pardew.

Everton are expected to sign the 27-year-old winger for a fee in the region of £30million, but Pardew refused to be drawn on the details of any prospective transfer.

With Andros Townsend having moved to Selhurst Park for £13million earlier in the window Pardew has competition for places on the wing but he insisted any deal for Bolasie would remain private.

He said: "We've got nothing concrete to announce today, other than a lot of rumours. There's nothing that's going to happen before the weekend.

"Yannick is contracted here. He's a great player and a great person, I love him. We'll treat him with the utmost respect in any situation.

"Bolasie, and my conversations with him, will stay private."

Palace have signed defender James Tomkins from West Ham and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from Marseille in the off-season, but Pardew is hoping the club's transfer activity won't end there.

"We've added three players who I think will take us forward and we will hopefully bring in two more," he said.

"We didn't have enough depth or quality in the group [last season]. That's why those three players have come in, and hopefully two more."

He added: "Without having a transfer out, I would expect us to add two more players.

"We want to take the club forward in a manner where we don't lose the spirit and the soul of this football club.

"This club has grown massively. We're in unprecedented territory - our fourth [consecutive] year in the top division."