No Bony concerns, says Swansea boss Monk

Bony was sent off in the first half of Swansea's 1-0 loss to Southampton last week, shown a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle from behind on Maya Yoshida.

The red card was Bony's first in England's top flight.

After sitting out Swansea's 3-0 League Cup victory over Everton, the Ivory Coast international striker is now set to return to the starting XI.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland, Monk said he does not expect Bony to find himself in trouble with officials any time soon.

"What can sometimes go against Wilf is that he's so powerful and strong he wants to show that strength," Monk said.

"Sometimes if he feels the other guy has got the better of him he tries a bit more and perhaps overreacts, and in that situation maybe you can do the type of thing he did on Saturday.

"But he's got a good temperament. He's not someone who will pick up a lot of red cards and I can't remember him being booked."

Monk added: "I haven't had a big conversation with him about the red.

"It was a mistake he held his hands up to straight away and when players do that you don't need telling because you know it.

"I've seen some players sent off for stupid things and they don't know why, but Wilf knew straight away."