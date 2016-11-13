No broken foot for Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that star forward Antoine Griezmann did not suffer a broken bone in his foot during France's World Cup qualifying win over Sweden.

Griezmann was taken off in the first half of Friday's 2-1 victory after taking a blow to his left foot and withdrew from the squad for the friendly against Ivory Coast as a precaution.

Further medical checks have revealed that he has suffered heavy bruising and he will continue to undergo treatment in the Spanish capital with a view to recovering fitness in time for the Madrid derby on November 19.

"In the x-ray that was completed yesterday, an injury to the bone was ruled out, and the diagnosis indicates that he has suffered a trauma with a hematoma on the left foot," an Atletico statement read on Sunday.

"Both the medical services of the France national team and those of Atletico Madrid have agreed for the Frenchman to return to Madrid, where he has already been placed in the hands of our physiotherapists.

"During the day on Monday, he will continue with a new course of treatment and his recovery will continue to be assessed."

Griezmann was eager to play down fears of a significant problem and promised fans that he would do everything to be available for the meeting with Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon.

"It's not too serious," he said, as quoted by Marca. "But I have to work morning, afternoon and night to be ready."

Griezmann has eight goals and five assists in 14 games for Atletico in all competitions this season.