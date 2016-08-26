No chance City will sign more players, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has concluded his transfer business during this window, insisting there is "no chance" of any more arrivals at Manchester City before next week's deadline.

Guardiola has signed nine players during his short City tenure, including John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus.

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the latest to arrive on Thursday from Barcelona and Guardiola says his recruitment drive is over.

Asked if he was still on the look-out, the Catalan said: "No chance, it is enough. I am so happy with the squad."

There may be outgoings, however, with Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and Eliaquim Mangala all thought to be available.

Hart, the long-time number one at the Etihad Stadium, lost his place to Willy Caballero for the first two league games of the season, although he did play in the midweek Champions League defeat of Steaua Bucharest.

Guardiola is likely to revert back to Caballero for Sunday's home game with West Ham, after confirming Bravo would not play, but he reiterated his desire to find a solution for Hart that suits all parties.

He added: "We want the best for [Hart]. The club will help him find the best option. I will treat him like anyone if he stays, I will be fair."

On Nasri, Bony and Mangala, he added: "Maybe they stay, maybe they go. After West Ham, we continue to speak and we'll see what the situation is."

Kelechi Iheanacho limped off in the second half against Steaua with a suspected hamstring injury but Guardiola confirmed it was nothing serious.

"Kelechi's injury was almost nothing so it was a scare but he's fine," he said. "Everybody's fit and ready - we trained with 30 players today."