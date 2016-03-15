No City offer for Alaba insist Bayern

Manchester City have not made an offer to bring David Alaba to the Premier League, Bayern Munich insist.

Pep Guardiola will depart his role as Bayern head coach to take the reins at the Etihad Stadium next season and speculation has been rife that he is keen to take Alaba with him.

However, reports in the German press say Bayern have no plans to let the Austria full-back move to England next season.

And Bayern's press director, Markus Horwick, told the assembled media before Bayern's Champions League second-leg tie against Juventus that the Bundesliga champions have not been approached.

Horwick said: "There was no offer from Manchester City for David Alaba."

Forward Franck Ribery spoke of his desire for Alaba to remain at Bayern, adding: "I think every club in the world would like to have David Alaba.

"But he has a feel for Bayern, he is a key player for Bayern. I would be happy if he signs a new contract.

"For me he is one of the best left-backs in the world."

Alaba has been with Bayern since 2008 and has won four Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the Champions League during his time at the Allianz Arena.

The 23-year-old, who can also play in central defence, has made 22 league appearances this term, scoring one goal.