No complaints for Allegri over Juventus draw

Juve turned in a below-par showing at Friuli and were only able to reinstate their seven-point cushion following Roma's draw with Empoli a day earlier.

Despite lamenting his side's off-colour performance, Allegri felt his side could have no complaints about the result.

"It was a fair result. We played badly in the first half, at least up until the 35th minute. We gave the ball away and also risked conceding a couple of times," he said.

"Our difficulties stemmed from the fact that we had three defenders and [Andrea] Pirlo passing the ball and everyone else up near their area.

"Our play was too hurried and we exposed ourselves to counter attacks. We improved in the second half, getting the ball and men further forward towards their area.

"Udinese played with lots of intensity, while we made plenty of mistakes from a technical standpoint."

With Roma having drawn their last four league outings, Juve hold a healthy cushion over Rudi Garcia's side as well as a better goal difference.

However, Allegri warned his side will not take anything for granted in their search for a fourth consecutive Scudetto.

"There are still many points up for grabs and we need to try and gain as many as possible," he added.

"Fifty points aren't enough to win the league."