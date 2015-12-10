No contact with Swansea - Grant's agent

Avram Grant's agent insists Swansea City have not been in touch regarding the managerial vacancy at the Liberty Stadium.

Reports in England on Thursday suggested Swans chairman Huw Jenkins had targeted the Ghana boss to replace Garry Monk, who was sacked on Wednesday.

But Grant's representative Saif Rubie is adamant there has been no contact and that the former Chelsea manager is happy with his current job in west Africa.

Rubie said on Twitter: "On the record, just to say as Avram Grant's agent that he is happy as the coach of @ghanafaofficial Blackstars. @SwansOfficial not in touch.

"Everything can change in football however at this moment nothing new with Avram has been discussed and he is on official leave currently."

The tweets were later deleted.

Monk was dismissed in the aftermath of Saturday's 3-0 defeat at home to Premier League leaders Leicester City. The Welsh club have won just one of their last 11 top-flight fixtures and sit one point clear of danger.

Monk's assistant Pep Clotet and first-team coaches James Beattie and Kristian O'Leary also left Swansea on Thursday.