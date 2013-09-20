No crisis at Chelsea, insists Mourinho

The Portuguese manager has faced criticism from some quarters after Chelsea's shock 2-1 loss at home to Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, which followed defeats to Everton and Bayern Munich in the Premier League and UEFA Super Cup.

But Mourinho has claimed it is bound to take time for his methods to work following his return to Stamford Bridge, adding that he is unconcerned by his side's recent run of form.

"Scrutiny is normal," he said. "I have been in football for a long time so I have learned not to be surprised by scrutiny, for there to be opinions and critics. I am not surprised, I am not worried.

"For me it is not a crisis. It is two bad results. I have a job to do. I know where I want to go and the steps I have to take.

"When you want to build something different and players are adapted, comfortable with philosophy for years before, it's more difficult.

"I don't like the way Chelsea were playing the last couple of years, the club didn't like it. We have the players to change, we want to play a different style."

Mourinho's men will be eager to get back on track when they host Fulham on Saturday, but Chelsea have won just one of their last five Premier League meetings with their west London neighbours.