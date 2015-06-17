No decision on Capello future - RFS

The Russian Football Union (RFS) has revealed that no decision has been made over the future of Fabio Capello amid reports the national team head coach will resign when compensation has been agreed.

Capello came in for criticism when Russia failed to to win a game at the World Cup last year and now face a battle to qualify automatically for Euro 2016.

A 1-0 home defeat to Austria on Sunday ensured Capello's side are third in Group G, four points behind second-placed Sweden and eight adrift of the Austrians.

A group of Russia fans set up a website named 'Fabio go home' with a view to raising €22million to buy the former England manager out of his contract and it was claimed Capello would be prepared to step down if terms could be agreed for a pay-off.

However, the RFS released a statement on Wednesday which said: "In connection with the information appeared yesterday on the possible resignation of Fabio Capello as head coach of the national team of Russia, the Russian Football Union said that at the moment a formal decision on this issue is not accepted.

"This issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the collegial body of the the RFS [the Board, the Office of the Executive Committee]. In case of further information, it will be immediately published on the official website of the RFS."

It was revealed in April that the RFS were still struggling to pay Capello's wages.