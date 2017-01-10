No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has hailed the Chelsea squad's willingness to put the club's objectives ahead of personal aims and is adamant there are no egos at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been in impressive form this season and Loftus-Cheek feels Antonio Conte has played a major role in their resurgence, stressing the players always do whatever their coach tells them.

"There are no egos," the young midfielder, who featured in Sunday's 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough United, told the club's official website.

"Wherever we are asked to play we will do that to the best of our ability.

"In all positions we can play well and we are versatile. We saw Pedro play as a wing-back on Sunday against Peterborough."

Loftus-Cheek played 70 minutes of the weekend triumph against League One Peterborough and was pleased with his showing.

"I thought I did quite well and I really enjoyed being out on the pitch," he added.

"When the cup games come around the players who have not played much usually get a chance, so it was great for me to get an opportunity.

"We had quite a lot of chances and we did not take all of them, I missed one as well but that happens. We got a few goals so we cannot be disappointed and we move on to the next round."

The 20-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term.