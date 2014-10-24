No elbow fracture for Bender, confirms Klopp

The midfielder was forced off early in the second half of Dortmund's comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of the Turkish side in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Coach Jurgen Klopp originally thought the injury could be a severe one, but tests have eased those fears.

"The scans in Istanbul didn't show any damage, so it looks like nothing is broken," Klopp said.

"It could have been a pinched nerve," he added, as well as stating that Bender had been unable to move his arm at first, with the condition of the injury improving since Wednesday.

Ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga meeting with Hannover, Klopp revealed that centre-back Mats Hummels was withdrawn in Istanbul as a precaution, while Erik Durm returned to full training on Thursday.