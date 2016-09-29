No excuses for Liverpool this time, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool team can have no excuses if they suffer another defeat at the hands of Swansea City.

Francesco Guidolin's team beat the Reds 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium in May and the two teams will do battle again on Saturday.

Liverpool have collected 13 points from their first six games of the Premier League, while Swansea have struggled with only four to their name over the same period.

Klopp insists the circumstances of this fixture are very different to the last meeting – which came between the two legs of their Europa League semi-final victory over Villarreal - and feels his players are much more prepared to secure maximum points in Wales.

"We shouldn't compare with the game last year," the manager said in his pre-match media conference. "We lost there last year after coming back from Villarreal.

"It was a difficult week and we had to make a lot of changes in the line-up. In that moment it was too much for us.

"When we played at Swansea it wasn't the perfect moment. We knew about our problems - it was not about bad attitude.

"Now we have absolutely no excuses. We have time to recover, we have time to train and prepare. We try to show that every week."

Klopp does not think Swansea deserve to be sitting at the wrong end of the table given their performances so far in 2016-17.

He added: "We will be prepared for this game. We know about the quality of Swansea.

"They have played better than having four points looks like. They have different options with their style of play.

"We are still in development and we have to improve on technical things as a team. In this part of the season you create a base for the rest of the season. We have a job to do. We need to stay fit and have luck with injuries.

"It's been a good start but we have to build on it. We don't spend the whole week until the next game celebrating.

"We analyse and look to improve. It's much too early to be satisfied with anything this season."

Striker Divock Origi is a doubt for the match having sustained a knock on his foot, but Klopp insisted the problem was not major.