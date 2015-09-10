No excuses for Watford following hectic close-season, says Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores has called for focus to switch to on-field matters at Watford following a hectic close-season that saw the Premier League new boys busy in the transfer market.

Watford were among the most active in the recent transfer window following their promotion to the top flight and continued their spending spree with the deadline-day arrivals of Adlene Guedioura, Victor Ibarbo and Obbi Oulare.

A flurry of signings earlier in the window had caused uncertainty for certain players including Matej Vydra and Miguel Layun - both of whom departed Vicarage Road last week.

But, having trimmed down a somewhat bloated squad list and with the window behind them, Flores says his side have no excuses not to kick-start their season.

"We have worked very hard in the last few weeks to complete the squad," he told reporters.

"So now it's time to forget what happened last week. It has not been too comfortable to work in this atmosphere because players have doubts about whether they will settle here or at another team.

"Some players leave, some players and now we have the names of the players who are in the squad.

"This is the moment to focus on the future."