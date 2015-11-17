No explosives found outside HDI-Arena - Pistorius

Lower Saxony interior minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed no explosives have been found around Hannover's HDI-Arena despite the cancellation of Tuesday's international friendly between Germany and Netherlands.

There were reports an ambulance packed with incendiary devices had been discovered but Pistorius insisted that was not the case, although the stadium was evacuated due to a suspicious package being found.

"Contrary to reports, no explosives have been found," said Pistorius, who also said no arrests had been made in the immediate aftermath of the discovery.

Germany's minister of domestic affairs Thomas de Maiziere confirmed it was his decision to call the game off less than two hours before kick-off after "many pieces of information indicated a concrete threat".

And while De Maiziere refused to elaborate on the exact threat posed, other than to say the information came from a "foreign source", he insisted the right decision had been taken and asked for trust from the German public.

"It was an extremely tough decision to cancel the match which was made after many pieces of info indicated concrete threat," he said.

"I ask for understanding in cancelling the game. In this situation, the safety of the people is priority.

"There is a high threat for Germany and Europe.

"The information came from a foreign source. Central station is partially closed off as are some public transport stops."