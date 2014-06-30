No Michu bids, insists Swansea chairman

Reports have linked the Spaniard with a move to Napoli but Jenkins dismissed those rumours and claimed that coach Garry Monk would hold talks with Michu later this week.

"If the reports are right, there seems to be a lot of interest in Michu," he told The South Wales Evening Post.

"From the club's point of view, I can tell you that we have not received any enquiries about Michu.

"The only thing I would say is that I am sure Garry will meet with Michu and discuss things with him when he reports back."

Michu was blighted by injuries last season and made just 17 Premier League appearances, scoring twice, but he demonstrated his talent with an 18-goal top-flight haul in the previous campaign.

If the former Rayo Vallecano man does remain at the Liberty Stadium, he will link up with new arrival Bafetimbi Gomis, who signed a four-year deal on Friday after leaving Lyon.