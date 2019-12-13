No new concerns for Leicester ahead of clash with Norwich

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Norwich as the Foxes chase a ninth straight league win.

Rodgers is likely to stick with the side which dismantled Aston Villa 4-1 to set a new club record of eight consecutive victories in the Premier League.

Matty James (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee for Rodgers’ side, but is back in training.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns as his struggling side look to avoid a third straight defeat.

Club captain Grant Hanley has returned to training following three months out with a groin problem, and the Scotland defender could be back in contention for the Christmas schedule.

Swiss forward Josip Drmic (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation, along with centre-back Timm Klose (knee).

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Godfrey, Zimmermann, Vrancic, Hernandez, Buendia, McLean, Tettey, Pukki, Fahrmann, Lewis, Cantwell, Stiepermann, Trybull, Amadou, Srbeny