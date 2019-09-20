No new issues for Palace boss Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has been passed fit from the ankle problem which forced him off against Tottenham last weekend, while centre-back Scott Dann could return following a hand injury.

Forward Connor Wickham (ankle) is set to resume training again at the start of next week and defender Martin Kelly (groin) also continues his recovery.

Diogo Jota is expected to return for Wolves at Selhurst Park after their Europa League defeat to Braga.

The striker was replaced by Patrick Cutrone for Thursday’s 1-0 Group K loss but could be recalled on Sunday.

Joao Moutinho and Romain Saiss are also pushing for recalls after being on the substitutes’ bench in Europe.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Schlupp, Cahill, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Meyer, McCarthy, Camarasa, Riedewald, Benteke.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Jordao, Traore, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota, Neto.