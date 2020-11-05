No new worries for Cardiff

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has no fresh injury concerns for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Bristol City.

After missing the defeat to QPR, both Harry Wilson and Robert Glatzel returned in the 3-0 win against Barnsley on Tuesday, with the former scoring Cardiff’s final goal.

Lee Tomlin continues to be absent with a groin injury, while full-back Greg Cunningham is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is also out with a long-term hamstring issue.

Bristol City’s Tyreeq Bakinson faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip.

Bakinson missed the midweek win over Huddersfield after withdrawing with a severe headache and faces a race against time to be available for Friday’s fixture.

Liam Walsh and Joe Williams are expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

City ended a run of five games without a victory following a much-needed 2-1 win at Huddersfield to put them seventh in the table.