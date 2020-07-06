No new worries for Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns for Chelsea’s trip to Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins have been long-term absentees with hip and thigh issues respectively and are not expected to feature again this season.

Defender Martin Kelly returned to training on Monday after a calf problem but is unlikely to be part of the matchday squad.

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kante for the short trip to south London.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Watford and is likely to be missing for a week.

Fikayo Tomori (muscle) had an unspecified setback and is still absent, as is Mateo Kovacic (Achilles).

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke, Hennessey, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Jorginho, Pulisic, Willian, Abraham, Caballero, Zouma, James, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Gilmour, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.