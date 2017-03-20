No one can touch Messi - Luis Enrique hails latest landmark

Luis Enrique hailed the continued impact of Lionel Messi after the Barcelona star reached 40 club goals for the eighth consecutive season.

Messi scored twice in Sunday's 4-2 LaLiga victory over Valencia at Camp Nou, following up a first-half penalty with a low strike after the break.

That double took the Argentina international's goalscoring tally to 41 for this season, continuing his run of passing 40 in every year season since 2009-10.

Luis Enrique was in awe of Messi's latest accomplishment after the match and reiterated how much he will be missed by Barca after his playing days are over.

"It is amazing," Luis Enrique said. "He has broken every record and will continue to break more.

"How marvellous it is to enjoy Messi. No one can touch his numbers and it is impossible for anyone to do what he has done apart from him.

"We will miss him when he is gone."

Luis Enrique: “It was a complete performance that had a bit of everything": March 20, 2017

Messi, whose 41 goals already have him level with his final record last season, produced his best campaign when he scored an astonishing 73 goals in 2011-12.

Barca's win, which also saw Luis Suarez and substitute Andre Gomes strike, moved them back to within two points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga, although their rivals have a game in hand.

"It was a complete performance that had a bit of everything," Luis Enrique said of the victory.

"We did well against a side who sit back, getting players into the box and we created a lot of chances, especially in the first half.

"Valencia are a team who always makes it difficult for us but we have been patient and it was not until the end that we were able to kill the game off."