'No one was celebrating': AC Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi debunks 2005 Champions League final myth

AC Milan (opens in new tab) and Italy icon Pippo Inzaghi has rubbished long-running rumours that his side celebrated at half-time of their 2005 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool (opens in new tab).

Inzaghi was injured for the game, in which he saw his Rossoneri teammates go in 3-0 up at the break before falling victim to the Reds' famous 'Miracle of Istanbul' comeback.

Answering readers' questions for the latest issue of FourFourTwo available to buy (opens in new tab), the 2006 World Cup winner – who's currently manager of Serie B side Reggina 1914 – has been reflecting on that night 18 years ago. He recalls:

"I’d suffered a knee injury, so wasn’t in the matchday squad for Istanbul, but I was at the stadium and I remember that my team-mates played a superb game. I went to the dressing room at half-time; the atmosphere was tense, and Carlo Ancelotti was desperate to remind everyone that it wasn’t over yet. No one was already celebrating, as I have often read here and there."

The Milan contingent not involved were ready to celebrate, though, as Inzaghi explains:

"Those of us sat in the stands wore a celebratory T-shirt underneath, but the players going back on to the pitch didn’t know anything about that. We played at our best in that final – better than in any other and definitely way better than in Athens two years later – but that six-minute blackout in the second half cost us the trophy. From then on, it all went wrong."

Naturally, Inzaghi wishes that he could have been on the pitch to make a difference. He concludes:

"Andriy Shevchenko had a massive double chance with a couple of minutes to go; normally it’s impossible to save such a shot, but somehow Jerzy Dudek did. I couldn’t help my team-mates avoid defeat that night, and nor could I two years earlier in the Intercontinental Cup loss against Boca Juniors in Japan; I only played a few minutes and wasn’t at my top level. That was frustrating."