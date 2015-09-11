No-one will remember De Bruyne price - Pellegrini

Kevin De Bruyne's huge price tag will be forgotten by the end of the season, according to Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The Belgium international joined City in a £54million move from Wolfsburg in August after an impressive season in the Bundesliga.

Pellegrini believes no-one will remember De Bruyne's price once the 24-year-old starts impressing for City, who face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"Maybe at the beginning everyone will talk about the price," Pellegrini said.

"At the end it’s part of the game, of the player, the team to demonstrate why we brought him here. There can be very cheap players that play very well and maybe expensive players, they don't do so well.

"When I started with Raheem Sterling [who cost £49m], within two or three games, he demonstrated why we brought him here.

"I am sure with Kevin De Bruyne, at the end of the season no-one will remember how much we paid for him."

A player Pellegrini will be without is Fabian Delph, who is set to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering another hamstring injury.

Pellegrini urged the England international to be mentally strong in his recovery.

"Of course it’s not the best way to start, but I think Fabian must be strong in his mind, he must understand these things can happen," he said.

"He is a very good professional, he can be back as soon as he can. I am sure that was a bad moment."