No preference on potential Barcelona-Real Madrid tie for Amor

Barcelona's director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor is unsure when would be the right time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The LaLiga giants were kept apart in Friday's Champions League draw, with Barcelona getting Roma while Madrid were pitted against Juventus in a repeat of last year's final.

A possible European Clasico remains a possibility if both sides progress, with Amor having no preference over when such a tie should happen.

"I do not know what is better, facing Madrid now, in the semis or at the end," Amor said.

"They are all complicated and in two games anything can happen.

"You always have to leave the draw happy or you can't even think about how you will feel on the day of the game.

"It's a good draw. The Italian sides are strong, serious teams that work hard as a team and compete very well.

"We want to win everything, our goal is to win all the competitions in front of us; the Champions League is one more, we have LaLiga and the Copa del Rey too."

Barcelona have won one Champions League title in the last six years, while rivals Madrid have triumphed in the competition in three of the last four seasons.

But Amor insists it would not be classed as failure if Barcelona miss out on Champions League glory again this term.

"Failure is when you do not do what you have to do," Amor added.

"If you prepare well and you have the misfortune to go out, it isn't a failure. Failure would be when you have not worked well and you have relaxed.

"We always say that it is better to play [the second leg] at home. We will try to go to Rome with the best possible result."