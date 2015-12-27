No pressure on Leicester against Man City - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has urged his players not to feel the pressure in their clash against Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Tuesday.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield was only the Foxes' second in 18 league matches this season, but they kept hold of top spot in the table after Arsenal's defeat at Southampton.

Ranieri felt there were too many nerves in the loss to Jurgen Klopp's men and told Leicester's players there is still no expectation on them to get a result when they host Manchester City, who are third and just three points behind.

"City is another fantastic test," the 64-year-old said to Sky Sports.

"You know my idea about this [the title bid] - we are dreaming. We are in good condition and in a good position with 38 points.

"Now we can continue but I want to see my players enjoy it. I don't know why we were so nervous at the beginning [against Liverpool]. Why?

"Play football, don't worry. If you lose, lose. That's it. We have the time."

Following the match against Manuel Pellegrini's side, Leicester have a home game against AFC Bournemouth on January 2.