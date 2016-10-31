No pressure makes Celtic dangerous, warns Schubert

Celtic will pose a real threat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday as they have nothing to lose, according to head coach Andre Schubert.

The Bundesliga side won 2-0 in Scotland on matchday three of Champions League Group C, allowing them to move to within a point of Manchester City in second.

Celtic suffered a humbling 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in their opening game, but caused an upset when they held City to a 3-3 draw on September 28, in which they took the lead on three separate occasions.

And Schubert, whose side have won just twice in seven matches in all competitions, expects Brendan Rodgers' players to adopt a similar gung-ho approach as they look to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the last 16.

"It's a key game for us. Everyone knows how important this game is," he said. "It's a difficult challenge. None of my players need extra motivation.

"Celtic are a dangerous team because they have nothing to lose. They can afford to take risks. They have players like [Moussa] Dembele who we need to keep a close eye on. I'm confident, though, that we have the quality in our side to beat them again."

Defender Jannik Vestergaard wants a repeat performance of their clinical display in Glasgow, especially since Gladbach have failed to score in four of their last six matches.

He said: "Our fans were magnificent in Glasgow. We need to make sure we deliver a similar performance on home soil. If we do that, our fans will have plenty to shout about.

"It doesn't matter who scores our goals. The only thing that matters is that the team starts scoring again.

"If we play the way we can and how we have done in the past, I think we'll be difficult to beat. I'm confident we can get all three points."

Gladbach's quest for goals has been boosted by the return to training of Raffael and Thorgan Hazard, who both missed the reverse fixture against Celtic with injury.

"We didn't do an awful lot in training, but it's great to have Raffael and Hazard back," he said. "We'll see how they're feeling, then decide how big a role they can play."