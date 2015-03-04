'No problems' with Gomis despite collapse

The visitors fell behind in the seventh minute through Nacer Chadli's cushioned volley but a much more worrying sight occurred as home celebrations went on when Gomis collapsed near the centre circle.

Medical staff from both dugouts sprinted onto the pitch to give the Swansea man treatment, before taking him off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask.

Gomis – who has a history of fainting in matches - was conscious as he was applauded off the pitch and Monk was quick to offer reassurances about his player's condition.

The manager told Sky Sports: "Bafi's fine, that's the main thing.

"Coming off the pitch he was fine, no problems whatsoever. I think he just has a little bit of low blood pressure which obviously causes you a little bit of problems.

"I think it's more scary looking than it actually is physically for him. He was fine coming off the pitch. That's the main thing.

"It's been part of his life. We were well aware of that when we signed Bafi and he's done all the hospital checks and all the medical checks you could possibly do and it's just part of his life.

"But it's not as serious as it looks and Bafi's fine."

Monk's side recovered to equalise soon after Gomis was withdrawn through Ki Sung-yueng's sixth of the season but second-half goals from Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend took the game away from Swansea, with Gylfi Sigurdsson's goal on his return to White Hart Lane counting for nothing.