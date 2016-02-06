No reason to question Sturridge - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has no reason to ask Daniel Sturridge about the forward's reported desire to leave the club.

The injury-riddled England international has been linked with a move away from Anfield in the off-season after again battling to stay fit.

Klopp dismissed the reports on Friday and said there was no reason for him to query the 26-year-old's commitment.

"I have spoken to him but not about this. I didn't ask him if he wanted to leave. Why should I? It is not a situation to ask him that," the German said.

"He has been in training for two days. I don't go over and ask 'Daniel, I hear you want to leave? Is there truth in it?' I don't believe it is like this."

Sturridge has returned to training and appears to be nearing his first appearance since early December.

Ahead of his team hosting Sunderland on Saturday, Klopp said he was pleased to finally have the forward back.

"Since I was here I've had a normal relationship with Daniel Sturridge. The only problem is I have only had him 10 or 12 times on the training pitch – that is the truth," he said.

"Now he is back we hope he can stay in team training and everything will be good. If everything is normal from now on then he is in the race."