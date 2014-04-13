No regrets for Adams after debut loss

Adams was appointed as Chris Hughton's successor last Sunday but saw his managerial debut spoiled by Hugo Rodallega's winner at Craven Cottage as Norwich were plunged further into the relegation mire.

While Adams paid tribute to his side's commitment in his post-match comments, Norwich sit two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a daunting run-in.

With clashes against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to come this term, Adams maintained his enthusiasm for the task of keeping Norwich in the top flight.

"I've been in the game long enough now and a defeat at any level is a defeat but of course we know what is at stake here," he said.

"It's a privilege and an honour to manage this club and you saw the support we've got there and at Carrow Road - it's an honour to go and lead a team in front of that type of commitment.

"It's a fantastic job but it'll be an even better job if we stay in this division.

"We've got four huge games now against four of the best teams in Europe but the one positive we take from this is what we've just seen from 14 players who have worked their socks off and given absolutely everything.

"It's always tough picking up a team after a defeat but when they look back they'll realise there's a lot there and if we can guarantee that in the next four games we'll have a great chance."

One of Norwich's main struggles this term has been a lack of goals, with only Crystal Palace scoring fewer this season.

Norwich have failed to register in their last three games and striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has not found the net in the league since the opening day.

Adams, however, expressed a hope that the Dutchman can show his quality and make a difference during the run-in.

"Ricky needs a goal, he scored in the first game of the season and he's come with a hefty price tag. He works his socks off," he said.

"He gives you everything you want as a centre-forward but of course they're paid to score goals and he knows that.

"I think if he gets one, he goes on a run but it just doesn't seem to come for him."