No serious injury for Manchester United defender Bailly

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has made it clear the knee injury he suffered in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace is "not too serious".

The Ivory Coast international this month made his comeback after a seven-week spell out of action due to knee ligament damage and featured from the start at Selhurst Park.

Bailly was forced off early in the second half, though, fuelling speculation he could be set for another lengthy period on the sidelines.

Manager Jose Mourinho assured it was not a recurrence of his previous injury and the centre-back has dismissed suggestions his latest issue will keep him out of action long term.

"Happy to announce that my injury isn't too serious," Bailly wrote on his official Twitter account.

"Hope to be able to help my team again soon! Thank you for the support!"

Happy to announce that my injury isn't too serious. Hope to be able to help my team again soon! Thank you for the support! December 15, 2016

The 22-year-old joined United from Villarreal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has quickly developed into a key player at Old Trafford, making 16 appearances in all competitions.