No sign of a new Celtic contract for Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon has revealed he has not had any talks with Celtic about extending his contract.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Fraser Forster this season but was recalled for the Europa League dead-rubber against Cluj in Romania on Thursday night.

With his side having already won Group E, manager Neil Lennon fielded a makeshift side and Gordon, whose last game was against Partick Thistle in September, pulled off several super saves, albeit goals from defender Andrei Burca and midfielder Damjan Djokovic gave the home side victory.

Afterwards Gordon, whose current deal is up at the end of the season, admitted that it was “good to be out there, a shame we couldn’t get a better result” and then addressed his contract situation.

He said: “I have not had any contact from Celtic, any offers, any talks whatsoever.

“I just want to play football and we will see how it progresses. But I have not spoken to them as yet.

“There are a few players in similar situations. It has been a quite a busy time with contracts at the club, getting players fixed up.

“For me, it is just about playing games and that is what I will concentrate on trying to do and give everything in training in the next few weeks to make sure I am ready if called upon and we will see where it takes us.”

Gordon admitted that sitting on the bench has “hurt a little bit, but that’s the situation.”

The former Hearts and Sunderland player said: “I want to play as many games as I can. I am getting towards the latter years of my career. You never know what is going to happen.

“I am in the last year of my contract and January is going to be a big month and I just wanted to go out there and show that I am still capable at the highest level and give myself a chance to play more games.”