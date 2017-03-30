No talk of Sigurdsson leaving Swansea - Clement

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has dismissed speculation about Gylfi Sigurdsson leaving, despite the player expressing his desire to play for one of Europe's elite clubs.

Sigurdsson responded to praise from Clement, who said the Iceland midfielder was on a par with players he worked with as a coach at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, by saying it would be "a dream to play for one of these big clubs".

The 27-year-old told Goal.com that he hoped success with Swansea would earn him a move "in the near future", but Clement insisted his player was committed to the Swans' fight against relegation from the Premier League.

"I think it's good for a young player to have ambition to play at the highest level. I have no problem with that," Clement told Swansea's official website.

"What I see in Gylfi is someone who is very motivated to play well here and to keep us in the league.

"Every day in training he does the best he can and it is no coincidence that he is a very good player. The top players have talent, but they also have an unbelievable work ethic. Gylfi has that.

"We have not had one conversation about him playing anywhere else and that's not a worry for me. Our focus is on Middlesbrough."

Swansea, currently 17th in the Premier League table, entertain fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Sunday hoping to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat and increase their three-point lead over 18th-placed Hull City.

Clement expects a tough test from Boro, who are currently being managed by caretaker boss Steve Agnew.

"Steve has had one game in charge and I have watched that game closely to see if there have been any significant changes," said Clement.

"I thought they played well against Manchester United – 3-1 flattered United a little bit. They will be organised and they will be looking to come here and win."