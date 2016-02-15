No team is unbeatable, says Keita ahead of Real Madrid clash

Former Barcelona midfielder Seydou Keita insists "no team is unbeatable" ahead of Roma's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Keita won the trophy twice during his time at Camp Nou and will come up against Barca's arch-rivals once more with Madrid overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, despite Roma's improvement under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

The same can be said for Madrid, who are unbeaten in six games since Zinedine Zidane succeeded Rafael Benitez last month.

But despite Madrid's upturn in form, Keita remains confident Roma can find a way through over two legs.

"We have to play with confidence, take to the pitch and believe that we can do well," he told the club's radio station.

"The coach will work hard to prepare us in the best possible way. It will be a difficult game, they are a great side, but not an impossible one. No team is unbeatable.

"We are in a good period of form, we have won our last four games and the team is improving. We are on the right path in order to finish the season strongly."

The 36-year-old enjoyed a good record against Madrid during his time in Spain and is hoping for more of the same with the first leg coming at the Stadio Olimpico.

"The matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always played with great intensity, it's a bit like the derby against Lazio here," he added.

"They are special games for footballers, fans and clubs. I played several times against Real Madrid, also when I was at Sevilla and Valencia and I have good memories of those games."